Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two strangers stole a man’s car while it was parked at the 4-Way Stop gas station at 11:46 a.m. Monday.

The man told officers that he accidentally left the key in the ignition of his 2005 white Ford Crown Victoria when he went inside the store to make a purchase.

A bystander told the man that two strangers got into the vehicle and took off in it.

The car is valued at $5,000. The gas station is located at 2212 Magnolia Street, outside Orangeburg

In other reports:

• Two loads of outdoor equipment can’t be accounted for at Husqvarna, located at 172 Old Elloree Road, according to an incident report.

A third-party security company, which reviews quarterly invoices for the company, said two loads that were supposed to be delivered never made it to their destination.

The incident was reported on Tuesday.

The value of the equipment is $42,000.

• Someone stole a green EZ-GO golf cart that was parked at a Pine Loop Circle residence in Orangeburg.

The golf cart was stolen sometime during the night on Monday.

It was discovered and reported stolen on Tuesday.

The golf cart is valued at $3,500.