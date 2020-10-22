 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Stolen truck chased, suspect in custody
The driver of a truck that was reported stolen is in custody after a chase on Thursday afternoon.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said a call came in at 1:23 p.m.

“Using GPS provided by the company that owns the truck, OCSO deputies were able to get in behind the stolen vehicle as it approached North,” Walker said.

When the truck wouldn’t stop, the North Police Department deployed a stop strip, Walker said.

“The vehicle continued on until it blew a tire near Silversprings Road,” he said.

“A suspect was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody,” he added.

No other details were available by press time.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

