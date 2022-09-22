Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Stolen car found in backyard

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg property owner discovered an unfamiliar car in the backyard of his Goff Avenue home on Wednesday.

The 2020 silver Honda Civic had been reported stolen by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The owner of the Honda, a Moncks Corner woman, retrieved her car from the yard.

The Honda is valued at $23,000.

In other reports:

• An employee is accused of giving away two tractor-trailer tires on Wednesday at Love’s Travel Stop, located at 3025 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the employee removing two tires from a tractor-trailer and replacing them with new tires from the shop, an incident report said.

The employee allegedly didn’t provide the customer with an invoice or request payment.

The tires are valued at $1,317.66.

• Someone stole a 2010 white Ford F-350 service pickup truck from Performance Farms, located at 688 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, on Wednesday.

The business owner said the theft was recorded on surveillance video.

The truck thief drove it through a gate, causing minor damage.

The truck is valued at $15,000.