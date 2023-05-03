Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 37-year-old Smoaks man is accused of stealing a Kawasaki Mule recreational vehicle and several pieces of outdoor equipment from an Edisto Drive business on Tuesday.

Tyrone Lamound Williams, of 32695 Low Country Highway, faces the following charges:

• Non-violent second-degree burglary

• Grand larceny valued more than $10,000

• Disregarding a stop sign

• First-offense failure to stop for blue lights

• Open container of beer

• Third or subsequent driving under suspension

The owner of B&B Porta-Jons called deputies at 1:45 p.m. after discovering the roll-up door on the rear building was up and his 2016 Kawasaki Mule Pro FXT was stolen.

After looking further and reviewing surveillance video of the theft, the business owner discovered the following items were missing: a Honda generator, a box fan, a John Deere pressure washer, a Yeti cooler, a red and black Lasko box fan, a yellow and black Mr. Heater portable heater, a CarQuest portable battery charger and a jumpstart box.

Surveillance video showed that the burglary occurred the same day.

Just before 7:30 p.m., investigators took Williams into custody.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said there was a brief chase, with the suspect allegedly operating the stolen Mule. Some of the stolen equipment was allegedly loaded on the Mule.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety assisted.

Warrants allege the suspect admitted to taking the items.

The total value of the stolen items is $21,309.

Tyrone Williams has two prior burglary convictions, according to warrants.

In unrelated reports:

• Someone stole a 2016 gray and black Kawasaki motorcycle from a storage unit of a home on the 900 block of Eutaw Road in Eutawville.

The owner of the motorcycle reported the theft on Friday.

The motorcycle is valued at $13,000.

• An Old Edisto Drive woman, in Orangeburg, reported that she let someone borrow her 2011 black Nissan Altima and he hadn’t returned it after a few days.

She didn’t want to press charges.

The value of the car is $2,000.

• Someone stole a 2013 silver Nissan Altima from a Millwood Farm Road residence in Orangeburg on Saturday.

It is valued at $13,000.