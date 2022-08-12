Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Shots traded between apartment, hatchback

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

Several shots were traded Thursday afternoon outside Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies responded to 2486 Russell St. around 4:14 p.m. Thursday in reference to shots fired in the area, according to the report.

The deputies arrived to find several citizens standing on both sides of Russell Street.

A daycare owner said she was tending to toddlers in her care when she heard rapid gunfire, according to the report.

The woman said she looked out the window and noticed what appeared to be a small hatchback vehicle with an assault rifle protruding from the window.

Once shots were fired from the vehicle, return shots were fired from an apartment complex at the corner of Russell and Muller streets, according to the report.

Spent rifle cartridges were collected at the scene.

In separate incident:

• An Orangeburg man claims he was struck in the head by his baseball bat-wielding girlfriend late Thursday night, according to an incident report.

The woman, who is pregnant, alleges her boyfriend left the residence earlier that evening to purchase marijuana and came back irate.

She claimed her boyfriend took $40 and a cell phone from her.

When she confronted him, he allegedly began to grab her and sling her around the residence, according to the report.

The woman said she then grabbed the bat in self-defense and struck her boyfriend as he approached her, the report said.

The male had visible swelling on the top left of his head as well as a bite mark on his right elbow. The woman had scratches on her left forearm and minor scratches on her hand, according to the report.

The woman was transported to another residence.

• A Norway man reported Thursday that about $1,700 worth of items were stolen from his shed on Bonnette Road.

The man said items stolen included a suede couch, a toolbox and hand tools.