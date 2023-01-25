Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Shots heard at apartment complex

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired at the 600 block of Representative Circle in Orangeburg.

Calls started coming in around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies collected eight shell casings from the sidewalk in front of a Roosevelt Gardens apartment unit.

There were no reports of physical injuries or property damage due to gunfire.

A Representative Circle resident also called 911 around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday to report shots fired.

A deputy searched the area for signs of gunfire, but didn’t find any.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 1999 gray cement trailer from the Southern Tank Transport lot, located at 1789 Gardner Boulevard, Holly Hill. The theft was reported on Tuesday.

The trailer is valued at $67,000.

• A Dolly Drive woman, in Cameron, reported hearing shots fired around 6:26 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy checked the area for signs of gunfire, but none were found.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Officers believe a male attempted to break into one gas station on John C. Calhoun Drive, but successfully broke into another one. Both incidents occurred just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to an activated alarm call at Quick Pantry, located at 1096 John C. Calhoun Drive.

Once there, they discovered broken concrete and dust located at the front glass doors of the business.

Moments later, officers were sent to an activated alarm call at the BP gas station at 806 John C. Calhoun Drive.

Officers found the front glass broken and evidence that someone entered the business.

There were small drops of blood on the doorknob of a secured office and on other places inside.

The intruder left the store empty-handed, the report states.

Video surveillance at both locations shows a male wearing the same clothes during both incidents.