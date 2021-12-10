 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Shots fired into vehicle, passenger injured

LIBRARY, cops, police, crime scene

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 22-year-old Orangeburg man was shot Thursday night as he was riding in a vehicle with his father, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man was a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling on Cameron Road around 10 p.m.

A vehicle sped up until it was directly behind the Impala. Someone in the vehicle fired a number of shots into the Impala, according to the incident report.

The man, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, was injured.

He was transported to the Regional Medical Center by his father, who was driving the Impala, according to the report.

The father and a female passenger were not injured.

The damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Claflin graduates asked to use degree to 'make a difference'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News