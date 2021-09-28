Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Shots fired into car with 2 children

Someone fired several shots into a vehicle containing two children after an argument with the children’s mother, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The 10-year-old boy and girl in the backseat were not physically injured in Monday afternoon’s incident. The girl’s age was not released.

A woman said she and a 16-year-old male got into an argument outside of her apartment on the 700 block of Kings Road.

She claimed the teen punched her in the face.

As she was standing in the doorway of her apartment, the teen allegedly opened fire on her red Chevrolet Cobalt where her two children were sitting in the backseat.

The front driver’s side window was completely shattered. The damage is estimated at $2,000.

The woman told deputies she only knew the teen by his first name and that he fled the scene on a black moped.

The sheriff’s office says it is continuing to investigate the incident.

