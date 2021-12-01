Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Shots fired at vehicle, home, shed

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A motorist opened fire on another vehicle around 3:40 a.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The shooting occurred as an Acura RSX was driving north on U.S. Highway 301 near Woodbine Drive, a few miles from Orangeburg.

The Acura was about two car lengths behind another vehicle when that vehicle made a quick U-turn.

Someone in that vehicle opened fire on the Acura, which was occupied by the driver and a passenger.

The Acura’s driver heard two gunshots, according to the incident report. A bullet pierced the rear glass and exited the rear passenger window.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were physically injured.

In other reports:

• A Neeses man narrowly escaped injury after a bullet entered his shed while he was gathering Christmas decorations on Saturday, according to an incident report.

The shooting occurred around 12:07 a.m.

The man didn’t see who opened fire, but noticed two cars driving fast near his Savannah Highway home after the shots rang out.

• Someone shot into a home on Playboy Club Road in Norway around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The two people who were in the home weren’t physically injured.

A bullet entered an exterior wall and went into a bedroom wall.

• Someone stole electronics and jewelry from two Buckley Street homes while the tenants were away for Thanksgiving.

The neighbors, who are college students, reported the thefts on Friday.

The following items were stolen: a pink Apple Mac notebook, a 55-inch Roku television, an HP laptop computer, a Sony PlayStation4 and a 14-karat gold ring.

The value of the stolen items is $3,750.

• Someone stole an unsecured 2005 gray Chevrolet Impala that was parked by a gas pump at the Quick Pantry at 2814 Bamberg Road in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The owner was entering the store at 7 a.m. Saturday when he saw a stranger exit a gold Dodge Durango and jump into his Impala.

The Impala sped toward Orangeburg.

Officers later found the Impala at the Short Stop, located at 305 Cannon Bridge Road. The Impala’s license plate and the owner’s .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun were gone.

The value of the Impala, gun and license plate is $5,524.

• An unsecured 2003 blue Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen while its engine was running, according to an incident report.

The owner left it parked at a Jamison Avenue residence while she went inside to change clothes at midnight Sunday.

She discovered her Tahoe wrecked at the intersection of Five Chop Road and Brentwood Drive just before 4 a.m., the report said.

The Tahoe is valued at $3,000.

• Someone burglarized the Quick Pantry, located at 3911 Bamberg Road, just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The burglar stole 60 24-packs of Bud Light beer.

The beer is valued at $1,600.

• Someone stole clothes belonging to a juvenile, two pairs of Nike Air Force One sneakers and an Orangeburg County School District-issued Google Chromebook from a Winchester Avenue home in Norway.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The value of the stolen items is $1,200.

• The following tools were stolen from the bed of a pickup truck: heavy-duty extension cords, a Harbor Freight welder and a compressor. The truck was parked at the Holiday Inn & Suites, located at 118 Sleep Inn, in Orangeburg on Tuesday

The value of the items is $1,000.

• An Orangeburg man reported that he hired someone to drive his 2007 black Freightliner tractor-trailer to do some work in Kentucky last week, but the person who drove the truck didn’t return at the promised time, according to an incident report.

The owner reported the incident on Tuesday morning.

The tractor-trailer is valued at $30,000.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An alarm call turned out to be a burglary in progress at the Quick Pantry, located at 3380 Broughton Street, at 3:59 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they discovered glass broken at the front of the store.

The business owner arrived and reported the following items were stolen: two trays of Bic lighters, 17 cartons of Newport cigarettes and three packs each of Game cigars and Swisher Sweet cigars.

The value of the stolen items is $670.

