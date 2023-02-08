Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Shots were fired in Vance after deputies investigated a dispute between neighbors, according to an incident report.

Deputies became involved after an Azeeban Road resident claimed his neighbor threatened him.

The resident said he was walking on a public road at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday when his neighbor allegedly said, “Bad things happen to people at night.”

A deputy arrived at the scene and found the resident “wearing a black hoodie with body armor, two rifles that were AK-47 in style and a pistol on his side,” the report said.

The resident told deputies that he was in the military and armed due to the threat allegedly made by his neighbor, the report states.

The neighbor allegedly admitted to making “an open-ended threat that bad things happen to people at night who walk on other people’s property.”

The neighbor claimed he made the comment, but didn’t know who the person was who heard it.

A moment after the deputy left the scene, dispatch received a call from the neighbor reporting shots fired.

The neighbor said a female friend was driving down Azeeban Road when a man in a black hoodie with a long rifle allegedly fired shots at her and her son.

The woman told deputies that she asked her son to take a pistol out of her glovebox and shoot it in the air when returning fire, the report said.

The resident called 911 and told dispatch that he brandished a firearm after occupants of a vehicle yelled at him. He told law enforcement that the people in the vehicle fired at him first, the report states.

The deputy believed the woman and her son weren’t being truthful in their comments to law enforcement.

The incident remains under investigation.

In an unrelated report, someone reported hearing shots fired on Majority Road in Orangeburg around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A deputy searched the area for evidence of gunfire, but didn’t see any.