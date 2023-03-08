Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A woman claims her neighbor fired at gun at her six times on Tuesday morning as she let her four minor children out of her car.

The incident occurred at 10:56 a.m. on Presidential Drive at the Roosevelt Gardens apartments in Orangeburg.

The woman said she and female neighbor got into a verbal altercation. The woman then parked her car on the opposite side of the parking lot so that she wouldn’t be near the neighbor’s apartment.

After she parked her vehicle, a man allegedly shouted at the woman as she let her children out of the car.

The woman claims the man then fired six shots and fled the scene.

An investigator was also at the apartment complex and heard the shots ring out.

Deputies weren’t able to locate any shell casings.

No one was physically injured.

In an unrelated report, someone fired a bullet into a Rowesville Road man’s home in Orangeburg around 9 a.m. Tuesday

The man said he was sitting in the living room watching television when he heard glass breaking in the guest bedroom.

He got up and realized that someone fired a bullet into his home.

The bullet entered the exterior wall near the bathroom and entered the ceiling.

The man wasn’t physically injured.