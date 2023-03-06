Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone broke into a home and stole two guns in the Orangeburg area, according to an incident report.
A Willie Road resident reported a burglar busted his living room window while he was out buying cigarettes.
An AR-15 and 12-gauge pump shotgun were stolen.
The guns are valued at $1,450. The theft was reported Sunday.
In an unrelated report, a woman reported hearing 10 shots in the Santee area at around 12:48 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies checked out the area near the 800 block of Antioch Road. They didn’t find anyone firing weapons.
