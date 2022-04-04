Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Shot fired, vehicles crash on 301

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The driver of a Honda Accord was injured in a crash after he allegedly fired a shot at another vehicle at about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The driver of a Dodge Ram 3500 called deputies after the incident.

The Ram’s driver reported that he and his girlfriend were riding on Interstate 95 when the Accord cut them off, the report states.

The Ram’s driver flashed his bright headlights at the Accord and they both exited I-95 at U.S. Highway 301, toward Orangeburg.

The Accord pulled beside the truck and the driver allegedly fired a shot.

The bullet went through the passenger’s window, where the driver’s girlfriend was sitting, and exited the rear driver’s window, the report said.

The Ram’s driver said he tried to run the Accord off the road so it driver wouldn’t shoot at them again, the report states.

Both vehicles crashed on the side of the road at U.S. 301 and Carriage Hill Road.

The driver of the Honda fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.

A deputy allegedly found a Taurus handgun on the passenger floorboard of the Honda.

The occupants of the Ram said they didn’t need medical treatment.

Dispatchers sent deputies to another location on U.S. 301 where the Accord’s driver made a 911 call due to a medical emergency, the report said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the Accord’s driver to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

In other reports:

• A man alleges a woman fired a weapon in his direction outside the Crown Inn motel, located at 2805 Bamberg Road, in Orangeburg, at 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

He identified the alleged shooter and told deputies the room number where they could find her.

Deputies went to the room and asked the woman if she had a firearm, but she replied that she’s a three-time felon and isn’t allowed to be around firearms, the report said. She left the scene.

Deputies then reviewed surveillance footage at the motel and saw a woman, matching her description, fire a gun twice.

Investigators are following leads about the woman’s location.

• Someone stole a black, 2015 Kia Optima from Wisterwood Circle in North.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

The Optima is valued at $10,000.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2001 Honda Accord parked at a Fannie Mae Lane residence in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500 and the damage to the Accord is valued at $500.

