Investigators are looking for a shoplifting suspect who allegedly shoved a Walmart employee when confronted.

“This individual brazenly pushed a store employee out of the way when she tried to ask for a receipt,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“If you have any idea at all who this is, please call us,” he said.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, an employee of the Walmart on North Road noticed a male pushing a shopping cart with items believed to be unpaid for.

When the employee put her hand on the cart to ask for a receipt, the male allegedly became upset and pushed her.

The sheriff’s office claims the male then threatened to shoot her.

He is described as a black male around 20 years of age. He was seen driving a silver Cadillac, possibly a CTS, with a California license plate.

If anyone has any information on the identity or location of this person, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.