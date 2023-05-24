Investigators are looking for a shoplifting suspect who allegedly shoved a Walmart employee when confronted.
“This individual brazenly pushed a store employee out of the way when she tried to ask for a receipt,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“If you have any idea at all who this is, please call us,” he said.
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, an employee of the Walmart on North Road noticed a male pushing a shopping cart with items believed to be unpaid for.
When the employee put her hand on the cart to ask for a receipt, the male allegedly became upset and pushed her.
The sheriff’s office claims the male then threatened to shoot her.
He is described as a black male around 20 years of age. He was seen driving a silver Cadillac, possibly a CTS, with a California license plate.
If anyone has any information on the identity or location of this person, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.