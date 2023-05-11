Scammers are back with another story to play on people’s fears, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Thursday.

“This one appears to be a variation of the missed jury duty scam,” Ravenell said. “If you’ve received such a call, please let us know.”

Ravenell said the caller claims to be a “Sgt. Maddock” from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The fictitious “Sgt. Maddock” tells the potential victim they have a legal matter to take care of. The scammer says the victim needs to call the number back to take care of that mysterious legal matter.

“First, we do not handle legal matters. That is what an attorney does,” Ravenell said. “Second, we don’t have a ‘Sgt. Maddock.’”

The number allegedly being used by the current scammer is 803-570-5138. A recording says it’s been disconnected.

That number is similar to the number a scammer used last month in a “missed jury duty” scam, the sheriff said.

A fake “Officer Madison” allegedly used the number 803-570-5314 in an attempt to collect money. A message left at that number was not immediately returned.

If anyone has received such a call, please call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.