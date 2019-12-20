Heroin, cocaine and ecstasy were seized during the execution of a warrant on Thursday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“What troubles me to no end is the molly or ecstasy we seized that looks like colorful children’s vitamins,” Ravenell said. “This could turn tragic if a child came in possession of this junk.”
The seizure followed a complaint about possible drug activity at a Russell Street residence.
Investigators served a search warrant at 2445 Russell Street at 5 p.m. Thursday.
They allegedly found heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, crack cocaine, marijuana and alprazolam, which is sold under the brand name Xanax.
Also, a loaded .45-caliber handgun, cash and drug paraphernalia such as digital scales and plastic bags were found.
Early estimates of the street value of the illegal narcotics is conservatively put at $15,000, according to the sheriff’s office. That figure could go as high as $20,000 once a complete inventory is finished.
Investigators allege a person found near the residence had a molly on his person. The 26-year-old was charged with possession of molly or ecstasy.
“The people who won this one are the residents of Orangeburg County,” Ravenell said. “This is another weapon taken off the streets and a lot of heroin or other junk won’t be out there.”
The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing. More arrests are expected in the case.
