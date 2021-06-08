Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect; caution urged

Residents who live near the Orangeburg Flea Market, located at 2929 Bamberg Road, are urged to be cautious.

A manhunt is underway for an armed robbery suspect believed to be in the area, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said.

Williams said that deputies have been actively searching for a Black male, standing approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, with fair skin and a light complexion.

Williams said the teen, who’s approximately 16 to 17 years old, may be armed.

The teen is also not wearing shoes or a shirt, Williams said.

A 16-year-old female is in custody, he added.

The armed robbery occurred in the parking lot of Family Dollar, located at 2755 Old Edisto Drive, around 10 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

Two people robbed a female customer who was in the parking lot of the Family Dollar, Williams said. The customer had not yet entered the store when incident took place.

If anyone sees a teenage male who matches the description, they are asked to call 911 immediately. Do not try to engage with the male as he may be armed and dangerous.

