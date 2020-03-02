Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks mower thieves
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office seeks mower thieves

This image was taken from security video showing the theft of two mowers on Jan. 17. Find the video at TheTandD.com.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying the people who stole two mowers, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“These individuals broke into this business where they stole these riding mowers,” Ravenell said. “Anyone with any information, whether you think it’s important or not, we ask for you to call us.”

Investigators were called out to Citadel Road on Jan. 17 where employees of Tec Equipment Rentals reported the theft of two riding mowers.

The missing mowers were said to be a SCAG-brand Tigercat II and a SCAG-brand Freedom Z worth several thousands of dollars each.

Security video footage from the business depicts two people forcing their way onto the property.

The two subjects are seen attempting to take three mowers but are only successful with two, driving those to into a 20-foot or 26-foot U-Haul rental truck.

If you believe you have information connected with this theft, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Any caller can remain anonymous.

