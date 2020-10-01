Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks home invader

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the person who forced his way into a Baugh Street home and pistol-whipped one of the homeowners.

“We’ve been able to get what we believe is a fairly accurate composite from what the victims are telling us,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “If you have any ideas on this individual, give us a call so we can get him off the streets.”

On Sept. 21, a Baugh Street couple called 911 saying someone forced entry into their home.

The homeowners said that just before 11 p.m., they received a knock at their door. They opened the door believing a relative was stopping by.

Instead, they found an unknown male asking for a cigarette.

At that point, the male pulled out a gun, the homeowners said. They struggled to close the door on him.

The male forced his way in, striking the man with the handgun before pointing it at the female, according to the sheriff’s office.

The male fled when the couple told him they had no valuables.

A magazine that fell from the male’s weapon during the assault was collected by investigators.