Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office seeks car theft suspect

Investigators are searching for a suspect in the theft of a vehicle parked at an Orangeburg convenience store, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“The owner had left the vehicle to go into the store,” Ravenell said in a press release. “The unattended vehicle was then taken by occupants of another vehicle.”

Ravenell said the theft happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at the BP station on St. Matthews Road near Interstate 26.

BP employees gave Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators access to security video footage that showed the victim driving up in a blue Chevrolet Cobalt.

A black Jeep Cherokee then pulled alongside the victim’s car. The footage shows a male exiting the Cherokee and driving off in the victim’s car in the direction of Calhoun County.

Investigators were able to get a photo of the suspect when he entered the business prior to the theft.

If anyone has any information on the occupants of the Jeep or the incident itself, they should call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1