Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Scammer threatening women with arrest

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scammer using a local detective’s name to demand cash from women.

Some women are getting calls from a person claiming to be Detective John Stokes. This person is demanding payment of fines or bonds within 48 hours and threatening victims with arrest.

Anyone receiving such a call should contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

