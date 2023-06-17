A 30-year-old armed robbery suspect was taken into custody after he was allegedly found naked in a vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Keenan Tyree Dibble, of 2642 Lakeside Drive, Orangeburg, is charged with strong-arm robbery.

The incident began when a man entered the En Market, located at 2083 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg on Sunday.

The man pretended to have an injury, the clerk said.

The clerk told the man to have a seat in the dining area, but he wanted to sit near the ice bins close to the checkout counter.

After the business was clear of customers, the man allegedly jumped up, grabbed a plastic bag and ran behind the checkout counter.

He allegedly told the clerk, “If you cooperate, you will not get hurt.”

She claims the man attempted to pry open the cash register, but wasn’t successful.

When the clerk yelled out, “Someone call 911,” the man left the store. The report said.

The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Deputies claim they found a naked Dibble in a car at the QuickTrip gas station on Five Chop Road at 5:20 a.m. Monday.

When deputies attempted to approach him, he allegedly drove away.

A while later, deputies spotted the car at a gas pump of the Pilot gas station on Homestead Road near Bowman.

Dibble was inside the business and he was taken into custody without incident, the report said.

Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker set Dibble’s bond at $40,000.

As of Thursday afternoon, he’d not yet posted bond.

If convicted, Dibble faces up to 15 years in prison.