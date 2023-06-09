Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a Craftsman Garden Tractor from a Retha Road property, located outside Orangeburg.

The last time the owner saw his riding lawnmower was on Tuesday when he replaced the battery in it.

A neighbor told him that two men were in his yard on Wednesday. She said she confronted the men, but one pulled out a gun, the incident report states.

A repairperson came to the man’s home to fix the lawnmower on Thursday.

When the man went to retrieve his lawnmower for the repairperson, he discovered it was gone.

The red and gray lawnmower has a 50-inch mowing deck. It’s valued at $800.