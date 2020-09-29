 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office report: Woman shows gun after political discussion
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office report: Woman shows gun after political discussion

OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A Neeses woman claims an unknown woman showed off a firearm after a dispute over President Donald Trump, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The incident took place at the Quick Pantry on Capital Way in Springfield around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman claims she was inside the store when she said, “I don’t think I’m gonna vote for Trump.”

The unknown woman made a comment that started a verbal altercation, the report said.

The unknown woman exited the store. The woman followed her outside to let the unknown woman know she was not addressing her when she made her comment, the report said.

She claimed the unknown woman went to her SUV, retrieved a firearm and “pointed in her direction.”

She said the unknown woman “never raised the firearm and never said anything,” the report said. She just “stood beside the vehicle with firearm exposed in her hand.”

