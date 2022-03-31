Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Report says teen medivacked after beating; father facing drug trafficking, assault charges

A 47-year-old Norway man is accused of beating one of his sons until the child lost consciousness on Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

George Sean Wilson, of Henry Road, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base more than 100 grams but less than 500 grams, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

The incident took place around 9:45 p.m. outside of a Savannah Highway auto repair business, the report said. Wilson was at the location with his three sons.

Wilson allegedly shut a car door on the 17-year-old as the teen got out of Wilson’s vehicle.

The 17-year-old called his father abusive, the report states.

Wilson allegedly slammed the 17-year-old’s head onto the vehicle multiple times. Both Wilson and the 17-year-old fell to the ground, the report states.

The 17-year-old was unconscious, but Wilson allegedly sat on him and punched him in the face multiple times, the report states.

One of the brothers called the sheriff’s office. Wilson became visibly upset and fled the scene before deputies arrived, the report states.

The 17-year-old was medivacked to Prisma Health Richland, the report states.

Medics told deputies that the 17-year-old had “possibly sustained broken bones and muscle and tendon trauma.”

A deputy noticed bruising on the teen’s neck.

Wilson’s prior Orangeburg County convictions since 2012 include: second-degree harassment, first-offense unlawful possession of a distillery, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first-offense domestic violence, receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, receiving stolen goods valued more than $10,000 and three counts of operating a chop shop.

As of Thursday afternoon, Wilson remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond set on Wednesday by Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant.

If convicted on his most severe charge, Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison.

Wilson also goes by Sean George Wilson and has a Sifly Road address in Orangeburg.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.