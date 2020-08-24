Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office report: Man shot in foot

The man said his acquaintance drove next to him, asked for a cigarette and got out of his vehicle. As the man reached to get a cigarette, his acquaintance allegedly stole the gun from his pocket.

The 9mm Glock is valued at $600.

• The manager of a Santee bar was punched after he refused to let a man bring in his own beer, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The manager told deputies that the man arrived at the I95 Bar & Grill on Mall Street with a can of beer just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The manager told the man that he could not bring personal beer into the establishment. The man refused to pour out the beer.

The manager escorted the man to the back door and told him to leave the property.

He claims the man became irate and pushed him.

He then pushed the man back and that’s when the man allegedly punched him in the left eye and tore his shirt, the report said.

Several patrons grabbed the man and escorted him out.

