Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office report: Man shot in foot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 20-year-old Vance man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his left foot after gunfire erupted at a gathering around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies became aware of the shooting when a nurse at McLeod Health in Manning called the sheriff’s office.
The nurse noted that the man refused to speak with law enforcement, but told medical staff that he received the injury while at the gathering in Vance.
In other incidents:
• A Holly Hill man was stabbed during a card game at a family get-together late Saturday night, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The North Charleston Police Department called deputies to report that the man arrived at Trident Medical Center with a stab wound to his arm.
The man said a family friend was upset with him for touching his head. The family friend allegedly pulled out a switchblade and stabbed him.
The injured man’s wife drove him to get medical treatment.
• An Orangeburg man claims that a male acquaintance stole his gun while he was walking on Whaley Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said his acquaintance drove next to him, asked for a cigarette and got out of his vehicle. As the man reached to get a cigarette, his acquaintance allegedly stole the gun from his pocket.
The 9mm Glock is valued at $600.
• The manager of a Santee bar was punched after he refused to let a man bring in his own beer, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The manager told deputies that the man arrived at the I95 Bar & Grill on Mall Street with a can of beer just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
The manager told the man that he could not bring personal beer into the establishment. The man refused to pour out the beer.
The manager escorted the man to the back door and told him to leave the property.
He claims the man became irate and pushed him.
He then pushed the man back and that’s when the man allegedly punched him in the left eye and tore his shirt, the report said.
Several patrons grabbed the man and escorted him out.
