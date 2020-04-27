You are the owner of this article.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office report: 18-year-old shot during attempted robbery
An 18-year-old Orangeburg man is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds he received during an armed robbery attempt Friday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The incident occurred on Goodwin Road in Orangeburg.

When deputies arrived, they found the man lying on his back with his knees propped up and “multiple gunshot wounds to both legs and in the torso,” the report states.

Two deputies immediately began rendering aid “by bandaging multiple wounds and applying ‘quick clot’ to his wound to the torso,” the report states.

The man remained conscious and coherent throughout the ordeal.

He told deputies he recognized the shooter and the man who accompanied him.

The 18-year-old told deputies he was with a friend in the neighborhood when the shooter and the shooter’s associate approached in a black truck.

They tried to rob him and his friend, the report said. That led to him getting shot.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

