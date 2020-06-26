Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office releases video of school break-in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are seeking the identity of the person who broke into an Orangeburg school this week, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“Most of the items taken from this burglary have already been recovered,” Ravenell said. “But we need one more piece – the individual who did this.”

Sheriff’s office investigators were sent to Orangeburg Preparatory Schools early Wednesday after employees reported a burglary.

Upper campus employees told investigators that around 7 a.m. they discovered dirt in the hallways, and upon further investigation several handheld radios were discovered to be missing.

Two 50-inch TVs, computer software and power tools were also missing, employees said.

However, the items were recovered after they were found stashed in locations away from the campus buildings.

Security video depicts a while male wearing dark clothing, red gloves and a dark-colored baseball hat walking around inside the school around 2 a.m.

He is shown to make several trips to the edge of the campus where the missing items were later located.

If anyone has any information about the incident or the subject, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

