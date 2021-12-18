 Skip to main content
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Probe continues into two deaths

belleville

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Belleville Road home on Friday where two people died in a shooting incident.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is working to determine what led to the deaths of two males on Friday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine what led to the deaths of two males on Friday.

“We've spent the night investigating what happened,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We have two individuals, each appear to have at least one gunshot wound,” he said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators received a call just after 5 p.m. Friday reporting two males were lying in a yard near the junction of Belleville Road and Coleman Avenue.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office responds to a shooting incident.

At this point no motive has been identified.

The names of the males have not been released. Autopsies have been scheduled for a later date.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

