Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Probe continues into two deaths

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine what led to the deaths of two males on Friday.

“We've spent the night investigating what happened,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“We have two individuals, each appear to have at least one gunshot wound,” he said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators received a call just after 5 p.m. Friday reporting two males were lying in a yard near the junction of Belleville Road and Coleman Avenue.

At this point no motive has been identified.

The names of the males have not been released. Autopsies have been scheduled for a later date.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

