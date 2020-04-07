Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Pregnant girlfriend says she was beaten

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Deputies are investigating allegations that a pregnant Cordova woman was beaten by her boyfriend.
The woman had a swollen face and was visibly upset when deputies met her around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman said and her boyfriend got into an argument that turned physical, the report said.
She accused him of hitting her several times in the face to the point where she was in and out of consciousness and “seeing stars.”
The woman claimed she was in the process of calling law enforcement when her boyfriend took her phone and threw it.
The altercation took place in front of a 15-year-old relative, the woman said. The relative told deputies that she had to shield the woman from the boyfriend.
A few neighbors came over and pulled the boyfriend off of the accuser, the incident report said.
The boyfriend was not at the residence when deputies arrived.
The woman declined EMS services. She claims her boyfriend is aware she’s pregnant.
In other reports:
• A Riverbirch Drive man reported that someone stole his firearm from his unlocked vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Orangeburg man said he discovered his Taurus PT709 was missing from his 2017 GMC Sierra around 10:36 a.m. Saturday.
The firearm is valued at $350.
• Someone stole tools and ATVs from an Archie Road shed in Holly Hill sometime between Thursday afternoon and noon Friday.
The stolen items include: four blue Midwest gas cans, two red Midwest gas cans, four Dewalt drills, various tools, a green Rhino ATV side by side, a blue 350 ATV with a manual gear shift and a 90 blue and white Kawasaki dirt bike.
The value of the stolen items is $13,606.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.