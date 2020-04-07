Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Pregnant girlfriend says she was beaten

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Deputies are investigating allegations that a pregnant Cordova woman was beaten by her boyfriend.

The woman had a swollen face and was visibly upset when deputies met her around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman said and her boyfriend got into an argument that turned physical, the report said.

She accused him of hitting her several times in the face to the point where she was in and out of consciousness and “seeing stars.”

The woman claimed she was in the process of calling law enforcement when her boyfriend took her phone and threw it.

The altercation took place in front of a 15-year-old relative, the woman said. The relative told deputies that she had to shield the woman from the boyfriend.

A few neighbors came over and pulled the boyfriend off of the accuser, the incident report said.

The boyfriend was not at the residence when deputies arrived.

The woman declined EMS services. She claims her boyfriend is aware she’s pregnant.