Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a vehicle break-in.
“We were able to locate in security footage an individual who may have information in the case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
“If you have any information on this individual, call dispatch or Crimestoppers to let us know,” he said.
Investigators were sent to a Magnolia Street business on Dec. 23 after a man reported his vehicle was broken into.
The man said in addition to the $1,000 worth of damage to the vehicle, an estimated $900 worth of clothing and electronics were taken.
Security cameras at the business captured images of an individual who may have information on the break-in.
If anyone has information on this individual, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-88-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
