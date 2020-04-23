Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Person shot, robbers sought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man is undergoing treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound he received in Orangeburg, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of College Avenue at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they “found a man there who had what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” Walker said.

The man said a male and female in a blue Chrysler approached him and demanded money.

The man told the pair he didn’t have any money and the male shot a firearm once and the bullet struck the man, Walker said.

The vehicle then sped off.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

