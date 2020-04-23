Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Person shot, robbers sought

A man is undergoing treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound he received in Orangeburg, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said.
Deputies responded to the 1200 block of College Avenue at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
When deputies arrived, they “found a man there who had what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” Walker said.
The man said a male and female in a blue Chrysler approached him and demanded money.
The man told the pair he didn’t have any money and the male shot a firearm once and the bullet struck the man, Walker said.
The vehicle then sped off.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.