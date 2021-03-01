Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Person shot, killed; suspect allegedly admitted shooting

A 31-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting another man in his driveway, killing him.

Demetrius Jamar Grays of 891 Jennifer St. has been charged with murder. Grays allegedly admitted to shooting the other person, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A deputy claims Grays said, “I shot him! I shot him! I tried to tell the other deputy that already, but nobody was listening.

“The man in the driveway and the other man who was with him charged me and I had no choice but to shoot him.”

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the slain man’s name.

The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. Friday on Jennifer Street.

A deputy reported that Grays originally said that the gunshot victim was shot by someone who was inside of a vehicle. He said the vehicle fled to Bruin Parkway.

Grays became, “very animated and jumpy as he paced back and forth in front of his residence, taking a considerable amount of time to gather his thoughts,” the deputy wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grays then allegedly admitted, in an excited utterance, that he shot the man.