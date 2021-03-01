Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Person shot, killed; suspect allegedly admitted shooting

A 31-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting another man in his driveway, killing him.
Demetrius Jamar Grays of 891 Jennifer St. has been charged with murder. Grays allegedly admitted to shooting the other person, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
A deputy claims Grays said, “I shot him! I shot him! I tried to tell the other deputy that already, but nobody was listening.
“The man in the driveway and the other man who was with him charged me and I had no choice but to shoot him.”
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the slain man’s name.
The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. Friday on Jennifer Street.
A deputy reported that Grays originally said that the gunshot victim was shot by someone who was inside of a vehicle. He said the vehicle fled to Bruin Parkway.
Grays became, “very animated and jumpy as he paced back and forth in front of his residence, taking a considerable amount of time to gather his thoughts,” the deputy wrote.
Grays then allegedly admitted, in an excited utterance, that he shot the man.
Deputies took Grays into custody.
Grays told deputies that he’d answer further questions when his attorney was present, according to an incident report.
Grays has pleaded guilty to the following charges from past Orangeburg County incidents:
• 2006 – second-degree non-violent burglary
• 2009 – malicious injury to personal property valued less than $1,000, threatening the life of a public official, receiving stolen goods valued at $5,000 or more and second-degree non-violent burglary
• 2012 – resisting arrest, first-offense distribution of cocaine base
In 2017, Grays was found guilty in a bench trial on the following: first-offense possession of less than 28 grams of marijuana, public disorderly conduct and two counts of third-degree assault and battery.
Grays is currently being held without bail at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
If convicted of murder, Grays faces up to life in prison.
