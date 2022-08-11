Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Person of interest sought in homicide

Investigators are searching for a man who may have information on what has been determined to be a homicide, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body,” Ravenell said. “We need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are looking to speak with 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., of Cordova. Ravenell did not call Williams a suspect.

Investigators were called to a Five Chop Road residence on Aug. 1 in reference to a man found deceased in his home.

An autopsy was required to determine precisely how the 80-year-old died.

Williams is described as a white male standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Williams’ whereabouts or the incident, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Anyone with information can also submit tips to Crimestoppers from a smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.