Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Pedestrian shot in foot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Eutawville man was shot while walking on Old Number Six Highway, near Eutaw Springs, just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man told deputies that he was at a party in the “Blue Hole” area of Eutawville when he decided to walk back home.

Once he got near Eutaw Springs, an unknown vehicle passed by and someone fired a gun at him, he said.

He was shot in the foot.

A friend met the man at a nearby marina and drove him to the Hot Spot gas station just inside the town limits.

The friend called for help. Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

In other reports:

• A 31-year-old Orangeburg man arrived at RMC with a gunshot wound to his thigh just before 1 a.m. Friday, an incident report states.

Deputies said the man wasn’t forthcoming about where the shooting occurred.

He signed a form consenting to the sheriff’s office disregarding an investigation.