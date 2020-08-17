You are the owner of this article.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Pedestrian shot in foot
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Pedestrian shot in foot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Eutawville man was shot while walking on Old Number Six Highway, near Eutaw Springs, just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man told deputies that he was at a party in the “Blue Hole” area of Eutawville when he decided to walk back home.

Once he got near Eutaw Springs, an unknown vehicle passed by and someone fired a gun at him, he said.

He was shot in the foot.

A friend met the man at a nearby marina and drove him to the Hot Spot gas station just inside the town limits.

The friend called for help. Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

In other reports:

• A 31-year-old Orangeburg man arrived at RMC with a gunshot wound to his thigh just before 1 a.m. Friday, an incident report states.

Deputies said the man wasn’t forthcoming about where the shooting occurred.

He signed a form consenting to the sheriff’s office disregarding an investigation.

• Someone stole a 2017 black Dodge Charger from a Bair Road location in Orangeburg.

The owner discovered the theft at 1:35 a.m. Saturday and called deputies.

A dispatcher told a deputy that the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety had earlier chased the vehicle, but ended the chase because of traffic and safety concerns.

The owner’s SiriusXM/tracking helped locate the vehicle, the report states. The vehicle was recovered.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Charles “Boo Boo” Brown Jr., 40, of Hickson Drive, Orangeburg, is facing the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

A North Carolina man reported Friday that someone stole his 2000 Toyota Tundra.

ODPS officers found the truck at the Town Terrace motel on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Officers took Brown into custody after he ran into room 121, according to a police incident report.

The value of the vehicle is $4,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

