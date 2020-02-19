Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Passat, Glock stolen

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A University Village Apartments resident reported Friday that someone stole his father’s 2015 gold Volkswagen Passat, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A 9 mm Glock 43 handgun was inside the vehicle, the report said.
The value of the stolen vehicle and firearm is $12,465.
In other reports:
• At 9:35 a.m. Feb. 12, a Cope resident reported that someone appeared to have set fire to his trailer, an incident report said.
Firefighters put out the fire at the man’s Sawtooth Trail Road property.
The incident report states the fire marshal located a red gas can on the front porch behind a gas grill.
You have free articles remaining.
The value of the trailer is $15,000.
• A Representative Circle resident reported Friday night that someone burglarized her apartment while she was at a basketball game.
Her kitchen window was damaged and the following items were missing: Amitriptyline, Flexeril, $100 in silver dollar coins and jewelry.
The value of the stolen items is $2,150.
• On Sunday afternoon, a 16-year-old female and her parents arrived at the sheriff’s office to report a rape that occurred a year ago.
She told a deputy a family member raped her.
Holly Hill Police Department
A man reported at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 that someone burglarized the car wash located at 900 Hart Street.
The burglar gained entry to the car wash’s pump house by using a torch to cut the lock on the door, causing about $50 in damage, the incident report states.
Once inside of the pump house, burglars damaged the coin acceptor by forcibly removing the cover and taking cash.
The estimated damage to the coin acceptor is $3,000, the report states.
In addition, the suspects damaged the light meter in an attempt to disconnect the power from the carwash, the report said.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD