Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Passat, Glock stolen

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A University Village Apartments resident reported Friday that someone stole his father’s 2015 gold Volkswagen Passat, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A 9 mm Glock 43 handgun was inside the vehicle, the report said.

The value of the stolen vehicle and firearm is $12,465.

In other reports:

• At 9:35 a.m. Feb. 12, a Cope resident reported that someone appeared to have set fire to his trailer, an incident report said.

Firefighters put out the fire at the man’s Sawtooth Trail Road property.

The incident report states the fire marshal located a red gas can on the front porch behind a gas grill.

The value of the trailer is $15,000.

• A Representative Circle resident reported Friday night that someone burglarized her apartment while she was at a basketball game.

Her kitchen window was damaged and the following items were missing: Amitriptyline, Flexeril, $100 in silver dollar coins and jewelry.