Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A stolen SUV crashed after authorities tracked it down and disabled it in Orangeburg County, according to an incident report.

Laquandre Antoine Demetrius Clinton, 20, of 67 Beaufain Street Apt. B, Charleston, is facing charges of first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.

The 2019 gray Chevrolet Trax was stolen in Charleston.

Authorities there contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, letting them know the SUV was approaching mile marker 149 on Interstate 26 west.

A deputy saw the SUV traveling at a high rate of speed toward exit 145, according to the report.

Once the deputy confirmed he spotted the SUV, OnStar remotely activated its hazard lights.

The deputy continued to follow the SUV and told the OnStar dispatcher when it was safe to remotely disable it.

Once the vehicle was remotely disabled, it crashed. Deputies claim the driver wasn’t complying with their orders to open the driver’s door, so they shattered the front passenger window.

Deputies took the driver to the Regional Medical Center because he was injured on glass that was on the ground, the report said.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Carolina Avenue couple reported on Tuesday that someone has taken items out of their home over the past two years, but they don’t know when the items went missing.

They claimed that whoever is burglarizing their home knows the code to the home’s security system.

They reported the following items stolen: six diamond rings; two 22-karat gold bracelets; two flower pots; kitchenware including spoons, forks and plates; a box with letters, bills and receipts; a long wool black coat; a beige coat; a burgundy coat and a 14-karat gold necklace.

The value of the items is $10,075.

In an unrelated report, someone stole copper tubing from property owned by Thompson Funeral Home, located at 1006 Whitman Street. That’s located next to the funeral home.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The copper is valued at $1,000.