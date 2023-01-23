Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office official may testify in Murdaugh trial

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kenneth “Kenny” Kinsey may be called to testify in the trial of disbarred Hampton County attorney Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh.

Murdaugh’s trial got underway on Monday with jury selection at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.

He’s charged with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021 shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22.

The shooting took place at the Colleton County recreational estate they owned known as Moselle.

Kinsey, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, became involved in the case at the request of Chief Attorney S. Creighton Waters of the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, according to Kinsey’s courthouse-filed affidavit made available online by FitsNews.

Kinsey said the attorney general’s office asked him to review and answer 12 investigative questions that were also asked and answered in a report compiled by bloodstain pattern analyst Tom Bevel. Bevel is a retired Oklahoma City police officer who now has a private forensic consulting company.

A few months ago, Bevel provided a report discussing bloodstain patterns on a shirt allegedly worn by Alex Murdaugh when he discovered the bodies of his wife and son.

Murdaugh’s attorneys – Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian – have filed motions asking the court not to allow Bevel or Kinsey to testify during the trial.

Kinsey has been qualified as an expert witness in crime scene investigations/reconstructions and bloodstain pattern analysis, among other specialty areas.