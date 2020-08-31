Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Officers find bloody objects and gun, but no victim

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Officers found blood on a beer can, car and patch of ground on Sunday, but no shooting victim, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies and Holly Hill police officers found the objects at a Schwartz Drive home at 11:30 p.m.
The home was unlocked and unoccupied, but officers found an “assault rifle laying on a bed,” the report said. It appeared the rifle had been recently fired.
Deputies recovered several spent shotgun shells near the intersection of Pintail Lane and Schwartz Drive.
A witness told deputies that a man “caused a scene” at a family gathering on Live Oak Drive. He was forced to leave before law enforcement arrived.
The same man later drove up to the Schwartz Drive home in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe, the witness said. The man was upset over a cellphone.
The man allegedly pulled a “big long gun” from the rear of the vehicle and began to shoot from the fence line, the witness said.
The incident is under investigation.
In a separate incident, someone stole $800 from Nissan of Orangeburg on Sunday.
The service manager said he discovered the theft around 11 p.m.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg mother is accused of leaving her four children unsupervised. The children allegedly caused a bathtub to overflow, causing damage to multiple apartments.
Teesha Nicole Ryant, 25, of 2450 Columbia Road #F7, Glenfield Apartments, is facing two charges of unlawful neglect of a child. She was taken into custody Friday.
She’s accused of leaving her children – ages 2, 4, 5 and 9 – alone for at least two hours on two different occasions in July.
During those incidents, a tenant in the apartment below Ryant’s called apartment management to report water leaking from the ceiling, according to an ODPS incident report.
Maintenance crews allegedly located Ryant visiting someone in Building E in both incidents.
The incident report claims officers warned Ryant repeatedly about leaving the children alone.
If convicted, Ryant faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine on each count of unlawful neglect of a child.
In other unrelated incidents:
• Police say a motorist rear-ended a vehicle and then fled on foot just after 2 p.m. Sunday on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard at Glover Street.
Two of the four passengers in the vehicle were transported to the Regional Medical Center by Orangeburg County EMS.
Their injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.
• Someone stole a Husqvarna trimmer and backpack-style Echo leaf blower from a shed at Southern Methodist College on Broughton Street. The theft was reported Friday.
The stolen items are worth an estimated $600.
