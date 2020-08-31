Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Officers find bloody objects and gun, but no victim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Officers found blood on a beer can, car and patch of ground on Sunday, but no shooting victim, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies and Holly Hill police officers found the objects at a Schwartz Drive home at 11:30 p.m.

The home was unlocked and unoccupied, but officers found an “assault rifle laying on a bed,” the report said. It appeared the rifle had been recently fired.

Deputies recovered several spent shotgun shells near the intersection of Pintail Lane and Schwartz Drive.

A witness told deputies that a man “caused a scene” at a family gathering on Live Oak Drive. He was forced to leave before law enforcement arrived.

The same man later drove up to the Schwartz Drive home in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe, the witness said. The man was upset over a cellphone.

The man allegedly pulled a “big long gun” from the rear of the vehicle and began to shoot from the fence line, the witness said.

The incident is under investigation.

In a separate incident, someone stole $800 from Nissan of Orangeburg on Sunday.