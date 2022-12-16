 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Nurse claims newborns tested positive for drugs

  • 0
OCSO logo new

According to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, everyone can wake up each morning without feeling sluggish by paying attention to three key factors: sleep, exercise, and breakfast.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two newborns are being treated at the Regional Medical Center after they and their mothers allegedly tested positive for drugs, according to incident reports released Friday.

One mother and her newborn allegedly tested positive for cocaine, according to a nurse who called the sheriff’s office.

The nurse also alleges the mother tested positive for marijuana and didn’t receive any prenatal care.

In the other case, both the mother and newborn allegedly tested positive for marijuana, the nurse reported.

The mother also tested positive for marijuana at a prenatal visit, the nurse claims.

The nurse also reported the cases to a S.C. Department of Social Services caseworker.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 more charged in Cameron burglary

3 more charged in Cameron burglary

Three additional suspects accused of playing roles in a Cameron burglary have been taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wrongful conviction case judge queries detective

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News