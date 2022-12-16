Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Nurse claims newborns tested positive for drugs

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two newborns are being treated at the Regional Medical Center after they and their mothers allegedly tested positive for drugs, according to incident reports released Friday.

One mother and her newborn allegedly tested positive for cocaine, according to a nurse who called the sheriff’s office.

The nurse also alleges the mother tested positive for marijuana and didn’t receive any prenatal care.

In the other case, both the mother and newborn allegedly tested positive for marijuana, the nurse reported.

The mother also tested positive for marijuana at a prenatal visit, the nurse claims.

The nurse also reported the cases to a S.C. Department of Social Services caseworker.