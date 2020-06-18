Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: North Road shooting rumors false

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a rumor about a shooting at Walmart or Lowe’s on North Road is false.
The rumor began spreading Thursday afternoon that one or more people have been injured or shot.
“THIS IS FALSE! It has come to our attention that this has been shared on social media hundreds of times. Now let's get the truth out. Share this hundreds of times! This rumor is false!” the sheriff’s office said.
