Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: North man accused of causing crash

A North man has been charged in a crash that left the driver of a Honda Accord with face and rib injuries.

Michael Ross Brown, 37, of 500 Bull Swamp Road, is facing one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Brown was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on April 3.

Brown, who was driving a Dodge Ram 3500, told deputies that he and his girlfriend were riding on Interstate 95 when the driver of a Honda Accord cut them off, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

He claimed he flashed his bright headlights at the Accord and both vehicles exited onto U.S. Highway 301. The vehicles were heading toward Orangeburg.

Brown claimed the driver of the Accord pulled beside his truck and fired a shot.

Brown told deputies that he tried to run the Accord off the road so its driver wouldn’t shoot at them again, the report states.

Both vehicles crashed on the side of the road at U.S. 301 and Carriage Hill Road. The driver of the Honda fled the scene.

A deputy allegedly found a Taurus handgun on the passenger floorboard of the Honda.

Dispatchers sent deputies to another location on U.S. 301 where the Accord’s driver made a 911 call due to a medical emergency.

Orangeburg County EMS took the driver of the Accord to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The warrant accuses Brown of causing the driver of the Accord to crash his vehicle. The driver of the Accord has not been charged.

If Brown is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

