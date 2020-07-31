Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Nine pounds of fentanyl worth $560,000 seized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illegal narcotics estimated to be worth more than $500,000 were seized Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

A 37-year-old man is in custody. He’s thought to be a Colombian native.

“The information that was developed indicated this individual would be at a location in Orangeburg County to take delivery of a large shipment of narcotics,” Ravenell said. “We’re still trying to determine where this junk was going. But we know it won’t be seen on the streets of Orangeburg County.”

The 37-year-old was taken into custody initially to face state charges. However, it was later decided to process him under federal charges. Those charges have not yet been announced.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s narcotics units and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency officials recently developed information that narcotics were to be delivered to an Orangeburg County location.

Agents observed a male allegedly signing for a package and he was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Narcotics investigators believe the package contained an estimated 30,000 tablets of fentanyl, an opioid that can be anywhere from 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.