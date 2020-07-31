You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Nine pounds of fentanyl worth $560,000 seized
0 comments
breaking top story

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Nine pounds of fentanyl worth $560,000 seized

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fentanyl
OCSO

Illegal narcotics estimated to be worth more than $500,000 were seized Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

A 37-year-old man is in custody. He’s thought to be a Colombian native.

“The information that was developed indicated this individual would be at a location in Orangeburg County to take delivery of a large shipment of narcotics,” Ravenell said. “We’re still trying to determine where this junk was going. But we know it won’t be seen on the streets of Orangeburg County.”

The 37-year-old was taken into custody initially to face state charges. However, it was later decided to process him under federal charges. Those charges have not yet been announced.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s narcotics units and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency officials recently developed information that narcotics were to be delivered to an Orangeburg County location.

Agents observed a male allegedly signing for a package and he was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Narcotics investigators believe the package contained an estimated 30,000 tablets of fentanyl, an opioid that can be anywhere from 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The nine pounds of illegal drug seized Thursday are worth an estimated $560,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA are working the ongoing investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News