Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Money stolen from vacuum

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The manager of Edisto Pantry & Deli says someone stole coins from the vacuum and air machine in the parking lot of the business three times in late June.

He reported the thefts Tuesday.

The manager showed deputies surveillance video footage of a man exiting a white Nissan Sentra multiple times while taking a bag to the coin-operated machine in each incident at the Old Edisto Drive business.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

