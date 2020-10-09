Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman’s body found; 18-year-old facing murder charge

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of an 18-year-old woman missing since mid-summer. A man charged in other crimes is accused of murdering her.

“It is with my deepest regret and sorrow that I have to say we are no longer searching for Imani Gleaton, a young lady reported missing in July,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“It pains me to say we have brought her home, but we have also made an arrest in her murder,” he said.

Jykeem Johnson, 18, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of Gleaton.

Johnson, with addresses in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, was charged in unrelated cases earlier this week with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

While Johnson spoke with investigators about those charges, he allegedly volunteered he had killed Gleaton and buried her near Elloree.

Gleaton was located by sheriff’s office crime scene investigators on Thursday.