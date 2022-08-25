Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot while getting gas

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 25-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in his left arm and upper body on Wednesday afternoon, according to an incident report.

A 30-year-old Columbia man told deputies he and the Orangeburg man were getting gas when someone shot at them. A friend took them to the hospital, he said.

The Columbia man wasn’t exactly sure where the shooting took place since he was unfamiliar with the area. He wouldn’t provide information on the friend who took them to hospital or the incident, the report said.

The Columbia man also said he didn’t see the shooter because he was ducking during the incident.

In a related incident report, an Orangeburg woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone stole a 2002 Chevrolet Impala from her yard.

The woman said the car she was driving was having issues, so she went home to switch vehicles. She turned on the Impala and went inside to use the restroom.

When she returned, the vehicle was gone. She drove around to see if she could find her vehicle before calling law enforcement, the report said.

She later learned her vehicle was involved in a shooting earlier in the day.

The tan Impala is valued at $5,000.

In other reports:

A Cayce resident reported a driver pointed a weapon at him at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to an incident report.

The Cayce resident said he was driving when he stopped for a light. Someone in a black Lexus honked his horn at the Cayce resident when he didn’t drive off at the green light.

The Cayce resident then pulled behind the Lexus. He honked his horn when the Lexus didn’t drive off from the green light.

The black Lexus then pulled over to the shoulder of Ridgewood Drive. The driver got out and pointed a pistol at the Cayce resident as he passed.

Someone stole a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked at an Asberry Court home in Eutawville, where it was taken for repairs. It is valued at $5,000. The theft was reported Wednesday.

Someone cut the fence at Select Tire at 2248 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, and stole catalytic converters from several vehicles. The total loss, including damage to the fence, is valued at $3,000. The theft was reported Wednesday.