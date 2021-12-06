Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot several times in Cope

A 38-year-old Orangeburg man was shot multiple times in his car in the Cope area, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday outside of a Cannon Bridge Road house, the report said.

The injured man drove himself to another Cannon Bridge Road home about one-and-a-half miles away.

He was lying in the grass when deputies arrived.

A deputy reported he could see the man had multiple gunshot wounds and noted the man’s 2008 gray Honda Civic had been shot 12 to 15 times, according to the incident report.

A deputy placed a bandage on one of the man’s upper body wounds while waiting on Orangeburg County EMS to arrive.

EMS took the injured man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies collected shell casings from the scene and towed the Honda to the impound lot for further investigation.

In an unrelated shooting incident, someone opened fire on a Jack Branch Road home in Santee just before midnight Sunday.

Two adults and a male teenager were in the home when someone fired two bullets through it.

One bullet entered the house from a front wall, going through the living room wall and the wall behind the couch.

The second bullet entered a hall wall and went through the doorway of another room and a bathroom. It eventually struck a closet in a second bedroom.

The damage is estimated at $5,000.

No one was injured in the second shooting.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

