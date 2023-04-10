Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 30-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in the head outside of a bar early Easter morning, according to an incident report.

The shooting took place just after 3 a.m. outside 3937 North Road.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man on the ground. He was surrounded by multiple women.

One of the women told deputies that two men got into an argument outside of the bar.

One man pulled out a small pistol and the other man turned around. The gunman shot the man in the back of the head, she claimed.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In an unrelated incident, a 19-year-old Holly Hill man was shot in the foot outside of a Vance store around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.

The man heard several gunshots as he was in the parking lot of the convenience store located at 1064 Lodge Hall Street.

Someone drove the man from the store to his house, where he called 911.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to MUSC Health-Orangeburg.

Two other customers reported that their vehicles were damaged by bullets.

One of the cars was occupied at the time. The man in the car wasn’t physically injured.

In other reports:

• Someone stole the following items from the bed of a pickup truck parked at a Keyport Court residence on Sunday: two Dewalt drills, a Cleco drill, a Cleco nutrunner, a gold chain necklace and a PlayStation Vita.

The items are valued at $5,800.

• Someone stole catalytic converters from seven vehicles parked at Bilton Ford, located at 7621 Old State Road in Holly Hill. The vehicles were there for repairs.

The theft was reported on Friday.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $3,500.

• Carolina Farms, of Neeses, reported that someone stole a check mailed from the U.S. Post Office in Santee on Friday.

The check was in the amount of $2,715.60.