Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An Orangeburg County man was robbed and shot in the head during a robbery at a boat landing, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Investigators are still trying to determine who shot him.

The incident took place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at a boat landing on Forest Creek Drive near North.

The man said he was fishing at the boat landing for about 10 minutes when two strangers arrived in an older black Audi.

The strangers got out of the car and told the man to hand over his belongings.

After the man complied with the strangers’ demand, the strangers ordered him to walk toward the woods, the man said.

As he walked toward the woods, the man heard a gunshot.

He didn’t realize he was shot until he saw blood coming down his face from his head, the report states.

He saw the two strangers get back into the Audi and drive away.

The man then got into his vehicle and went home where he called for help.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived and transported the man to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment.

The man described the strangers as Black males. One had tattoos all over his face, small chin hair and the hair on his head was styled with small twists. The other had a covering on his face.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 1-803-534-3550. Callers don’t have to give their names.