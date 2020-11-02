Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man on ATV shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
An Orangeburg man needed emergency medical care after he was shot Sunday afternoon.
The 21-year-old man said he was riding his all-terrain vehicle in a Jordan Street neighborhood around 3 p.m. Sunday when he found out that some people were gathered nearby for a funeral, according to an incident report.
The man went back toward the funeral party to apologize for riding the ATV “when they were in the process of grieving,” the report states.
He said a male confronted him and asked, "You think this is a game?" The male pulled out a pistol, the report said.
The Orangeburg man alleges the gunman shot him in the arm and the stomach while he sat on the ATV.
He fell out of the ATV before getting back on the vehicle and riding back to his residence where he had his brother-in-law drive him to the hospital, according to the report.
The Orangeburg man said he did not know the gunman.
In other reports:
• Several vehicles at an Orangeburg apartment complex were vandalized. The vandalism was discovered Sunday.
The windows of eight vehicles at the Country Manor Apartments on Rowesville Road were broken in an apparent attempt to find items of value.
Items stolen from the vehicles included about $200 worth of change; two gift cards valued at $20 and $200 worth of sneakers.
The total damage to the vehicles is estimated at $2,350.
• An Orangeburg woman said her aqua 2019 Toyota Camry was stolen early Monday morning from the 2000 block of Russell Street.
The woman said she came out of her apartment to start the car but forgot something inside her home.
When she went back outside, the car was gone.
The value of the vehicle is estimated to be about $35,000.
• An Orangeburg man reported his 2013 burgundy Lincoln was stolen Saturday night from the Enmarket gas station on St. Matthews Road.
The man said he went into the store and when he came out, the vehicle was gone.
The man said he had the vehicle's keys and did not remember leaving the vehicle on or unsecured.
The vehicle as valued at $35,000.
• A St. Matthews woman said her silver Ford Expedition was stolen Friday night from the Five Chop Road Day's Inn parking lot.
The woman said her son was trying to rent a room at the hotel and left the vehicle running. An iPhone was also left in the vehicle.
The total value of the stolen items is about $4,500.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.