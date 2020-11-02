Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Man on ATV shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg man needed emergency medical care after he was shot Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old man said he was riding his all-terrain vehicle in a Jordan Street neighborhood around 3 p.m. Sunday when he found out that some people were gathered nearby for a funeral, according to an incident report.

The man went back toward the funeral party to apologize for riding the ATV “when they were in the process of grieving,” the report states.

He said a male confronted him and asked, "You think this is a game?" The male pulled out a pistol, the report said.

The Orangeburg man alleges the gunman shot him in the arm and the stomach while he sat on the ATV.

He fell out of the ATV before getting back on the vehicle and riding back to his residence where he had his brother-in-law drive him to the hospital, according to the report.

The Orangeburg man said he did not know the gunman.

In other reports:

• Several vehicles at an Orangeburg apartment complex were vandalized. The vandalism was discovered Sunday.